Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU); Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position By $26.66 Million

Analysts expect Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_FRU’s profit would be $4.82M giving it 53.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. It closed at $8.51 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 28.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 768,407 shares with $66.96 million value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.61. About 1.50 million shares traded or 106.39% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Among 2 analysts covering Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freehold Royalties had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. develops and produces oil and natural gas primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm focuses on acquiring and managing gas and oil royalties; and developing and producing gas and oil assets, as well as natural gas liquids and potash properties. It has a 425.5 P/E ratio. It also has royalty interests in eight potash mines in Saskatchewan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 293,351 shares stake. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has 0.11% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 137,000 shares. Bluestein R H & has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,500 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,256 shares stake. Comml Bank Of America De reported 351,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 116,989 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 94,700 are owned by Golden Gate Private Equity. Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 8,412 shares. 61,425 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Mngmt. 60,285 were reported by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Citigroup Inc holds 8,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Key Holdg (Cayman) holds 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 9,000 shares. Epoch Inv owns 201,028 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.68M for 25.61 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.