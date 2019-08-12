Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF); Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Sentiment Is 0.9

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold their positions in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Adams Resources & Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (CVE:FCF) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. V_FCF’s profit would be $1.53 million giving it 7.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Founders Advantage Capital Corp.’s analysts see -180.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 3,800 shares traded. Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (CVE:FCF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FCF News: 16/05/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL- FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $50 MLN OF ITS 4.875% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – LISI SAYS FCF SHOULD BE COMFORTABLY POSITIVE IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Altice Europe to Generate Operating FCF of EUR2.4B to EUR2.6B in 2018; 24/04/2018 – First Commonwealth (PA) 1Q Rev $81M; 23/03/2018 – LUKOIL SEES POSITIVE FCF IN ‘ANY PRICE ENVIROMENT’: ALEKPEROV; 23/03/2018 – LUKOIL TARGETS DOUBLED FCF FROM REFINING SEGMENT BY 2027: CEO; 06/03/2018 LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 27/03/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH, FOUNDATION BANK MERGER GETS FDIC APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – First Commonwealth Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/04/2018 – APERAM SA APAM.AS – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS AND FCF ENHANCING FROM YEAR 1

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. for 5,342 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 85,765 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 30,091 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,669 shares.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 751 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) has declined 16.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AE); 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q Rev $387.3M; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – ANDERS WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL MID-APRIL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Adams Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: AE May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy CFO Josh Anders to Resign; 15/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION

More notable recent Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Results For Second Quarter 2019 And Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Resignation Of GulfMark Energy President – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Appointment Of New Director – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing of crude oil, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and exploration and production of gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $140.26 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 45.2 P/E ratio. This segment operates 156 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 120 pipeline inventory locations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $27,320 activity.

More notable recent Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (CVE:FCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (CVE:FCF) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The company has market cap of $44.67 million. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It currently has negative earnings. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.