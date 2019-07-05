Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK); First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 829,312 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 2.28%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 4.61M shares with $345.45 million value, down from 5.44M last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $15.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 252,422 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 1.21M shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 35.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Endeavour Silver Reports Fatal Accident at the Bolanitos Mine – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RR Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Endeavour Silver Receives Final Tailings Permit for the Terronera Mine Project in Jalisco State, Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $261.70 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 127,916 shares to 130,916 valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 19,500 shares and now owns 224,000 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.