Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR); Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter's $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.'s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 468,590 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 4 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 8 reduced and sold their stock positions in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 1.80 million shares, down from 1.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Wayside Technology Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $435.90 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 4,626 shares traded. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) has declined 19.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.03 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. for 27,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 84,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 29,866 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 151,124 shares.