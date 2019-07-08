Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Digi International Inc. (DGII); Aphria Inchares (APHA) Shorts Decreased By 10.01%

Aphria Inchares (NYSE:APHA) had a decrease of 10.01% in short interest. APHA’s SI was 17.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.01% from 19.74 million shares previously. With 13.76 million avg volume, 1 days are for Aphria Inchares (NYSE:APHA)’s short sellers to cover APHA’s short positions. The SI to Aphria Inchares’s float is 7.7%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 347,413 shares traded. Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has declined 25.84% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.27% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.04 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. DGII’s profit would be $1.12M giving it 78.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Digi International Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 3,811 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digi International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGII); 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with “Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 21/05/2018 – Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Announcement on the Convocation Date for the Company’s GSM Approving the 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Punch Assocs Invest Management Inc has 1.31% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 1.21 million shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 3,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 22,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 49,502 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,326 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,074 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 18,791 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). 20,107 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 64,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Brandes Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 51,691 shares.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $353.55 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 30 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Digi International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DGII) ROE Of 3.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digi International Inc. (DGII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Digi International IoT Global Conference Awards Recognize Groundbreaking IoT Innovators and Leaders – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.13 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Riley Kevin C. sold $553,484 worth of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) or 41,000 shares. Nyland Jon A. had sold 33,071 shares worth $437,395.

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It has a 22.57 P/E ratio. It serves patients and health professionals.