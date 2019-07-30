Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Digi International Inc. (DGII); 1 Analysts Covering Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. DGII’s profit would be $1.12 million giving it 82.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Digi International Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 39,533 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Rev $56M-$60M; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – AS PER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO TO TRANSFER ITS EDEN PRAIRIE OPS MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURE SUPPLIERS; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0497; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES 2018 EBITDA AT AROUND 2017 LEVEL; 21/05/2018 – Orion Fans Honors Digi-Key with Top Distributor 2017 Golden Fan Award, Largest Sales Volume Increase; 16/05/2018 – ECS Inc. International Recognizes Digi-Key with 2017 Top Global Distributor Award; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $17 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $20 target. See Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.5000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Digi International to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Mngmt accumulated 80,152 shares or 0.38% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,325 shares. North Run Limited Partnership invested in 590,000 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 49,401 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 202,255 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 3,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc owns 64,960 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 574,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 716,242 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 26,413 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 52,925 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 61,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Mairs Pwr Incorporated reported 0.04% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 299,185 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.13 million activity. Nyland Jon A. sold $437,395 worth of stock or 33,071 shares. 41,000 Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares with value of $553,484 were sold by Riley Kevin C..

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $371.50 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 31.52 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brixmor Property Q2 NOI growth driven by base rent – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brixmor Property Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 473,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 29,006 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt L P has invested 0.1% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Omers Administration Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 24,500 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Ls Invest Advisors Llc stated it has 15,712 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 830,433 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 0.61% or 2.22 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 63,445 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% or 68,900 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 875,046 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 2.89 million shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.