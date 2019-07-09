Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Dean Foods Company (DF); Manugistics Group (MANU)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Manugistics Group Inc (MANU) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 27 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced stock positions in Manugistics Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 33.03 million shares, down from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Manugistics Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter's $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Dean Foods Company's analysts see -90.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 1.56 million shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc for 10.94 million shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc owns 178,285 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 1.69% invested in the company for 2.72 million shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 1.09% in the stock. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It currently has negative earnings. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

Analysts await Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Manchester United plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $98.17 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean??s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

