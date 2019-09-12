Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY); Exact Sciences (EXAS) SI Increased By 1.38%

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) had an increase of 1.38% in short interest. EXAS’s SI was 13.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.38% from 12.94 million shares previously. With 1.59M avg volume, 8 days are for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s short sellers to cover EXAS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 1.56M shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49

Analysts expect CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CytoDyn Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.395. About 816,811 shares traded or 93.99% up from the average. CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.06 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 14.48% above currents $108.6 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd reported 5,797 shares. 55,927 were reported by Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com. Sei Invests invested in 236,174 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pictet Asset owns 226,417 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Investors accumulated 887,659 shares or 5.96% of the stock. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd owns 135,982 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Advisory Research reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.75 million shares or 6.76% of the stock. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 33,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 203,164 shares. 776,896 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc reported 12,800 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CytoDyn Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 575,200 shares or 0.00% without change from 575,200 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean has invested 0.01% in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY). Inverness Counsel Limited Com holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Comm invested in 0% or 225,500 shares.

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company has market cap of $148.82 million. The Company’s lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. It currently has negative earnings.