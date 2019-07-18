Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY); Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed By $121.33 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 13.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 318,454 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.05M shares with $781.30M value, down from 2.37M last quarter. Boeing Co now has $207.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT

Analysts expect CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, CytoDyn Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.0088 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4232. About 208,374 shares traded. CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,231 are owned by Towercrest Cap. Acg Wealth holds 39,328 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Sterneck Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,705 were reported by First City Cap. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetta Inc holds 7,000 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 14,194 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Midwest Bankshares Division has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,190 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 395,130 shares. Regal Invest Ltd has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M Incorporated holds 6,293 shares. Family Firm Inc has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,888 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors increased American Campus Communities Inc (Reit) (NYSE:ACC) stake by 1.20M shares to 10.64 million valued at $506.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Discovery Inc Cl C (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 206,541 shares and now owns 12.60 million shares. Graham Holdings Co Cl B (NYSE:GHC) was raised too.

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company has market cap of $133.11 million. The Company’s lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. It currently has negative earnings.