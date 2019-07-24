Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE); Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position

Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.695. About 217,439 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 39.41% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 20/04/2018 – Clean Energy to Construct Three CNG Stations in Ontario for Union Energy Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss $28.3M; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS CLEAN ENERGY WILL DESIGN AND BUILD THE 3 CNG STATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN SPRING 2018

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 67.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 2,967 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 1,421 shares with $506,000 value, down from 4,388 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $138.96B valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $317.39. About 8.69 million shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $543.40 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 365,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,043 shares stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset stated it has 711,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Limited Liability accumulated 26,101 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.77 million shares. Advisory Alpha has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 647 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). 189,176 are owned by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. 118,116 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Eam Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 352,581 shares. Group One Trading L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company holds 0% or 115,961 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 226,587 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,636 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 701,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr holds 2,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.46M were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested in 1.70M shares. Moreover, Frontier Inv Communications has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Of Vermont owns 1,022 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 6,013 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 623 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt reported 6,250 shares stake. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,236 are held by Telos Capital. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,548 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 497,003 shares stake. Moreover, Parsec has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 658 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 335 shares. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 17 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research.

