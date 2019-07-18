Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ); Bank7 (BSVN) Sellers Decreased By 2.68% Their Shorts

Analysts expect C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 107.84% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, C&J Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see -85.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 24,158 shares traded. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has declined 49.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY – MIKE GALVAN, CURRENTLY C&J’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 20/04/2018 – DJ C&J Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CJ); 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Retains Executive Placement Firm to Assit in Recruiting New CFO; 29/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Chief Financial Officer Mark Cashiola Resigns; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EBITDA $73.7M; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA HAS RESIGNED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC SEES ESTIMATED 2018 CAPEX BUDGET OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for gas and oil industry primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $697.49 million. The firm provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services divisions.