Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Chegg, Inc. (CHGG); 4 Analysts Covering Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $0.04 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CHGG’s profit would be $4.74M giving it 279.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Chegg, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 1.50 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 435,292 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The company??s services and products help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It currently has negative earnings. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019

