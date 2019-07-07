Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT); Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Sellers Decreased By 4.45% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Castlight Health, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 248,213 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN

Sorl Auto Parts Inc (NASDAQ:SORL) had a decrease of 4.45% in short interest. SORL’s SI was 1.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.45% from 1.44M shares previously. With 76,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Sorl Auto Parts Inc (NASDAQ:SORL)’s short sellers to cover SORL’s short positions. The SI to Sorl Auto Parts Inc’s float is 17.26%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 22,181 shares traded. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has declined 30.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SORL News: 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Reports a 44.1% Sales Increase in the First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $28 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $450 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q Revenues From the Domestic OEM Customers $38.3M; 15/05/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC – REITERATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES OF $450 MLN AND NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $28 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Sees FY18 Sales $450M; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Sees FY EPS $1.26-EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 SORL Auto Parts Reports Record Annual Net Sales With a 40.1% Increase in the 2017 Year

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $71.81 million. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. It has a 5.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,174 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 1.91 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 299,705 shares. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 16,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 21,182 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 80,583 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 53,095 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 19,161 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 45,823 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,871 shares in its portfolio.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $439.08 million. The company's platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

Among 2 analysts covering Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Castlight Health had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo.