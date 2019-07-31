Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST); Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Imax (IMAX) Stake

Analysts expect CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 13.After having $0.09 EPS previously, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -144.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.32% or $0.1788 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3288. About 3.07 million shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 15.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased Imax Corp (IMAX) stake by 47.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as Imax Corp (IMAX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 83,162 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 159,000 last quarter. Imax Corp now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 513,090 shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, February 20. Barrington maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $329.81 million. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. It currently has negative earnings.