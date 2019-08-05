Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST); Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Idex (IEX) Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 28,091 shares with $4.26M value, down from 31,613 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $12.26B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 1.39 million shares traded or 256.36% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit

Analysts expect CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 13.After having $0.09 EPS previously, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -144.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 5.13 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 54.59% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.59% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 261,866 shares to 910,911 valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) stake by 221,172 shares and now owns 722,269 shares. Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 3.97% above currents $161.58 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEX acquires Velcora Holding for SEK1.28B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,173 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 243,534 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 31,879 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,770 shares. Paragon Capital Management Lc stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 262,013 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 76,857 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2,702 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id owns 293,523 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Capital Research Glob invested in 170,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.57% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.73M for 27.67 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CannTrust Holdings, Inc. Update: (NYSE: CTST): It Keeps Getting Worse – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks to Recover Blindsided Investorsâ€™ Losses – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CannTrust provides an update on special committee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating CannTrust (NYSE: CTST) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades CannTrust After Health Canada Findings – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CannTrust to explore strategic alternatives; shares ahead 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $319.72 million. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. It currently has negative earnings.