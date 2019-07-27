Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for BRF S.A. (BRFS); Vulcan Value Partners Lowered By $11.96 Million Its Carlisle Companies (CSL) Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) stake by 28.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 98,058 shares as Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 244,371 shares with $29.97 million value, down from 342,429 last quarter. Carlisle Companies Inc. now has $8.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 336,375 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Analysts expect BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 92.59% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, BRF S.A.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.42 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/04/2018 – BRF Board Fight Intensifies as Cruz Exits Diniz-Proposed Slate; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts BRF S.A. Investors to the May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS FOCUSED ON EXPANDING VOLUMES, REDUCING INVENTORIES; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS DISPUTES WILL END AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, THEN ROLE OF NEW BOARD IS TO REPRESENT ALL SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – BRF TO FOCUS MORE ON PROCESSED FOODS, LESS ON COMMODITIES; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says Diniz remains chairman; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF REPORTS 1Q EBITDA OF 783 MLN REAIS (CONSENSUS ESTIMATE: 845.24 MLN REAIS); 22/03/2018 – AGREEMENT IS SAID TO INCLUDE DEPARTURE OF DINIZ FROM BRF

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods has $800 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is -16.39% below currents $8.97 stock price. Brasil Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.32 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On BRF S.A. (BRFS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why BRF S.A. Stock Climbed 37.1% in April – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF SA Shifting Gears As It Contemplates A Merger With Marfrig – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BRF’s Third Quarter Had A Few Positives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 0.87% above currents $142.01 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. 3,610 shares valued at $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $2.50 million were sold by Selbach Scott C. KOCH D CHRISTIAN also sold $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares.