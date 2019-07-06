Analysts See $0.04 EPS for ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV); LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, February 15 to “Perform” rating. See LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $104 New Target: $74 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $88 Initiates Coverage On

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

Analysts expect ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. ASV’s profit would be $396,684 giving it 43.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, ASV Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -157.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 110,465 shares traded or 365.92% up from the average. ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASV News: 03/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Thomas Foster as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain; 12/03/2018 ASV Holdings, Inc. Provides Preliminary Full Year 2017 Update; 23/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.21 TO $0.23 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 SHR $0.18 TO $0.20; 28/03/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Justin Rupar as Vice President of Sales & Marketing; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $120 MLN TO $125 MLN

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 281,705 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Art Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 7,290 shares. Nordea Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 150,379 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.01% or 3,635 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0% or 135,792 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 6,513 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Virtu Financial Llc reported 8,313 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Lc has 72,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LogMeIn: A Company Without A Business Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 109.84 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

More notable recent ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV) on Behalf of ASV Shareholders and Encourages ASV Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: ASV Holdings Gains Following Merger News; Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Adaptive Biotechnologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of ASV, Holdings, Inc. – ASV – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet (FDS) Surpasses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

A.S.V., LLC designs and manufactures compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $68.43 million. The firm also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in the construction, agricultural, and forestry industries.