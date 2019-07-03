Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Antero Resources (AR); RPM International Has 1.04 Sentiment

Analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. AR’s profit would be $12.07M giving it 34.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Antero Resources Corporation’s analysts see -89.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 6.13 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

RPM International Inc (RPM) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 164 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 158 trimmed and sold holdings in RPM International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 98.77 million shares, down from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RPM International Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 2 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 123 Increased: 109 New Position: 55.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 278,381 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Hound Partners Llc holds 8.61% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. for 3.45 million shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co owns 80,000 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 2.9% invested in the company for 439,138 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.97% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 351,438 shares.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.17 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 37.64 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPM Acquires Foam Tape Joint Sealant Tech – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “RPM International names Michael Sullivan to lead restructuring – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.43 million for 13.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 3.03 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $49,927 worth of stock or 7,350 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $173,130 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 1.06M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 10.67M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com invested in 4.41M shares. State Street holds 8.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 358,615 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Principal Financial Gp invested in 18,224 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 1.18 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust, Japan-based fund reported 12,234 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 12,600 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 107,420 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 544,231 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.