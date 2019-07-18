Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS); Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Waste Management (WM) Position By $855,621

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 20.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 8,307 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 32,572 shares with $3.38 million value, down from 40,879 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $49.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 487,917 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Antares Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 291,348 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Svcs Group has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 75,043 are owned by First Bank Of Omaha. Payden Rygel accumulated 1.46% or 192,900 shares. 1St Source Bankshares owns 20,089 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.05% or 1,484 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Agf Invs Inc reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.87% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 3,138 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,117 shares stake. Fin Advisory Service invested in 5,838 shares. Twin Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 41,520 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.04% or 8,110 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 10,650 shares to 74,474 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 2,140 shares and now owns 31,393 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $497.62 million. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 159,782 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 32,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intl holds 92,061 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company reported 29,235 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 13,850 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 437,163 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Chevy Chase holds 15,000 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Com has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 23,453 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 97,234 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 24,300 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc stated it has 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 221,042 shares. Avenir invested in 0.09% or 288,597 shares.