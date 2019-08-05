Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS); 0 Analysts Covering National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Antares Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 937,874 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors has $85 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.64% below currents $80.01 stock price. National Health Investors had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 20. See National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) latest ratings:

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $495.99 million. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 22.36 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.01. About 194,979 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NHI Announces Hire of New Investor Relations Director – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NHI Invests $7.6 Million for Assisted Living Community in Colorado – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust Is Bound To Outperform The Promising Healthcare REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is National Health Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:NHI) 5.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

