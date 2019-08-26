Analysts See $0.04 EPS for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO); Bridger Management Has Increased Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake By $3.43 Million

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. ANGO’s profit would be $1.49M giving it 114.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, AngioDynamics, Inc.’s analysts see -84.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 137,346 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics

Bridger Management Llc increased Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc acquired 104,075 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s stock declined 10.05%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $41.61M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics now has $2.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 3.41 million shares traded or 46.15% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Substantial Unlocked Value In The NKTR-358 Franchise; 24/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: First Trial Is Expected to Start in the 2H; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Nektar Therapeutics, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKTR)

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $682.92 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 11.21 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AngioDynamics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management has 12,523 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P invested in 187,135 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P has 0.01% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 35,300 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 287,755 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0% or 3,206 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 38,967 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 35,648 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 0.17% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Perkins Capital Incorporated holds 0.69% or 45,750 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd has invested 0.39% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Communication stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 109,609 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com reported 205,448 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 158,543 shares in its portfolio. Srb owns 17,970 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Limited Company has 19,834 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets, New York-based fund reported 41,677 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 95,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10,807 are owned by Creative Planning. State Street holds 7.10 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Nordea Invest reported 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Cibc World Markets reported 30,451 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 6,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $100 highest and $2100 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 207.53% above currents $16.99 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 9 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Bridger Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 3.08M shares to 1.38 million valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Godaddy Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Golden Entmt Inc was reduced too.