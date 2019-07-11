Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Western Digital (WDC); Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) Shorts Raised By 0.67%

Analysts expect Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $3.44 EPS change or 100.88% from last quarter’s $3.41 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Western Digital Corporation’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 2.57M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ:NATR) had an increase of 0.67% in short interest. NATR’s SI was 120,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.67% from 119,200 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ:NATR)’s short sellers to cover NATR’s short positions. The SI to Natures Sunshine Products Inc’s float is 1.39%. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 408 shares traded. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) has risen 11.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NATR News: 14/03/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 90c-Loss 95c; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 10/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine 1Q EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC NATR.O SEES FY 2017 SHR LOSS $0.66 TO $0.71; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products CEO Gregory Probert to Retire; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATR); 01/05/2018 – NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS BEGINS CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan Following Retirement Announcement of CEO; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – ON MAY 25, APPOINTED RICHARD D. MOSS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – NATR:PROBERT TO HELP IN TRANSITIONING HIS CEO ROLE TO SUCCESSOR

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.38 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 81.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 4 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to "Underperform" rating and $4000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has "Buy" rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Benchmark. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock has "Hold" rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to "Underperform" on Monday, January 14. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has "Outperform" rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $164.48 million. It operates through four divisions: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. It has a 445.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 1 sale for $697,076 activity. $55,517 worth of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was bought by WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP on Tuesday, March 12. HUGHES KRISTINE F sold $23,880 worth of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) on Wednesday, February 6.