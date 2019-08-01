Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG); Wintrust Financial (WTFC)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. VG’s profit would be $7.27M giving it 103.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Vonage Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 134 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 121 sold and reduced their holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 48.31 million shares, down from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wintrust Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 81 Increased: 99 New Position: 35.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 10,453 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 1.81M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Llc invested in 352,483 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Act Ii L P has invested 4.2% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 64,288 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 5.01M shares. Blair William & Il reported 14,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Rech holds 457,919 shares. Everence Capital Inc accumulated 27,790 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited invested in 21,339 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1.16 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, March 11. Oppenheimer maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $14 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Stephens.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 326.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vonage Awarded 2019 CRM Excellence Award – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vonage Wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage’s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners “Top Gun 51″ Channel Leader – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : JBHT, WTFC, SFBS, CSBR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 362,499 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.93M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.