Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Verso (VRS); Avery Dennison Has 0.97 Sentiment

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 191 funds opened new or increased positions, while 196 sold and decreased their equity positions in Avery Dennison Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 70.60 million shares, up from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Avery Dennison Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 125 New Position: 66.

Analysts expect Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. VRS’s profit would be $1.03 million giving it 159.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Verso Corporation’s analysts see -97.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 365,717 shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has risen 14.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VRS News: 08/03/2018 – Verso 4Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PORT HAWKESBURY PAPER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND CERTAIN RELATED ENTITIES – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – VERSO – IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED, PORT HAWKESBURY, IRVING PAPER LIMITED AGREED TO PAY CO A PERCENTAGE OF DUTIES REFUNDED TO THEM; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $639 MLN VS $646 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Verso Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRS); 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys New 1% Position in Verso; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO BE GREATER THAN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Mudrick Capital Management LP Exits Position in Verso; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – FOR 2018 , SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN – $70 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – Verso Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.66 per share. AVY’s profit will be $142.87 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It has a 53.59 P/E ratio. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors.

Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation for 449,828 shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd owns 117,565 shares or 4.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 3.57% invested in the company for 315,871 shares. The California-based Ami Asset Management Corp has invested 2.85% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 175,260 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Verso Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BWS Financial given on Tuesday, March 19. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.