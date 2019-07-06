Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA); Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 523,492 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 74 funds increased and started new holdings, while 68 sold and decreased their stakes in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The funds in our database reported: 10.26 million shares, up from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chesapeake Utilities Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $715.22 million. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 34.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Quantitative Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 36,854 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 371,800 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 69,988 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Charles Schwab Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Arizona State Retirement System owns 81,209 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 603,920 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap L P holds 0.22% or 55,333 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,934 shares. Prudential accumulated 344,851 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 26.71 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for 40,839 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 70,313 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 23,526 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,583 shares.

