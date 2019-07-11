Analysts See $0.03 EPS for TAL Education Group (TAL); Simulations Plus (SLP) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 39 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 30 sold and decreased equity positions in Simulations Plus Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 6.64 million shares, up from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Simulations Plus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. TAL’s profit would be $17.74 million giving it 301.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, TAL Education Group’s analysts see -82.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 647,820 shares traded. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has declined 12.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAL News: 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/04/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP – QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS WERE US$0.15 AND US$0.14, RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG ADDED BIDU, TAL, BEDU, INTC, SNAP IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Variety: Cannes: Film Republic Acquires Itay Tal’s `God of the Piano’; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 04/04/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP HAS ‘INTENTION’ TO SEEK CHINA LISTING: CEO; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q Net $69.5M; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $21.39 billion. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It has a 59.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes, including Xueersi Peiyou, Mobby, and Firstleap tutoring services; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. for 252,309 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 424,469 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.5% invested in the company for 278,475 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.32% in the stock. Redmond Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,076 shares.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company has market cap of $549.98 million. The firm offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics , and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It has a 76.59 P/E ratio. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor.