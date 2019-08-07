Analysts See $0.03 EPS for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB); RESINCO CAP PARTNERS COMMON SHARES (RSCZF) Sellers Decreased By 11.69% Their Shorts

RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) had a decrease of 11.69% in short interest. RSCZF’s SI was 13,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.69% from 15,400 shares previously. With 52,900 avg volume, 0 days are for RESINCO CAP PARTNERS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:RSCZF)’s short sellers to cover RSCZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 24.31% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0246. About 11,100 shares traded. Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SPCB’s profit would be $448,739 giving it 8.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, SuperCom Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.0156 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9994. About 98,252 shares traded or 141.30% up from the average. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 40.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 12/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PURESECURITY EM SUITE OF GPS & HOME DETENTION OFFENDER TRACKING & MONITORING SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 29/05/2018 – SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas; 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 M National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden

Resinco Capital Partners Inc., formerly known as Longview Capital Partners Incorporated, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The company has market cap of $3.23 million. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, corporate administration and finance, marketing, and investor relations services to the companies operating in the resource sector.

More notable recent SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SuperCom to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 14th – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ARMP, BIOC among top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SuperCom Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019 With $1.7 Million in EBITDA, 29% EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP EPS $0.06 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.95 million. The firm offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects.