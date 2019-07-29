Analysts See $0.03 EPS for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB); Credit Suisse Ag Has Raised Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stake

Credit Suisse Ag increased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 128.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 29,410 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock rose 15.98%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 52,310 shares with $2.77M value, up from 22,900 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 434,231 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SPCB’s profit would be $448,748 giving it 8.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, SuperCom Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 5,287 shares traded. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 36.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 14/05/2018 – SuperCom Reports Record Annual Revenue with 66% Organic Growth and 200% Gross Margin Improvement for Full Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 29/05/2018 – SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia; 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 M National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Longbow. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Sell” rating and $35 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL had bought 3,000 shares worth $141,969.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Co owns 1,600 shares. Maverick Cap Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 390,980 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 202 shares. St Johns Communication Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1,150 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,034 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 394,239 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 1,703 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp owns 1,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,882 shares. 17,800 were accumulated by Scotia Capital. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 75,911 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 73 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 8,383 shares.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.41 million. The firm offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects.

