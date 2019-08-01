Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS); Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Sellers Increased By 10.47% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SMTS’s profit would be $4.93 million giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sierra Metals Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 42.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTS News: 30/04/2018 – Sierra Metals 1Q EPS 42c; 30/04/2018 – Sierra Metals 1Q Rev $46.6M; 16/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS INC – UNIT RECEIVED NOTICE OF THEIR INTENTION TO INITIATE A STRIKE ACTION IN WHICH UNION WILL DISCONTINUE WORK ON MARCH 16, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sierra Metals 4Q Rev $51.2M; 18/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS REPORTS TERMINATION OF STRIKE ACTION; 18/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS SAYS EFFECT ON PRODUCTION ‘MINIMAL’; 16/03/2018 – Sierra Metals Management Believes Potential Strike to be Illegal, Contingency Plan Has Been Put in Place; 18/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF STRIKE ACTION FROM A FRACTION OF WORKERS AT THE YAURICOCHA MINE, PERU; 16/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS INC – STRIKE ACTION COULD RESULT IN STOPPAGE OF MINING AND MILLING ACTIVITIES AT PERU SITE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES STRIKE ACTION FROM A FRACTION OF WORKERS AT THE YAURICOCHA MINE, PERU

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) had an increase of 10.47% in short interest. MPW’s SI was 19.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.47% from 17.45 million shares previously. With 4.19M avg volume, 5 days are for Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s short sellers to cover MPW’s short positions. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 304,123 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN

Sierra Metals Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The company has market cap of $246.29 million. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It has a 29.41 P/E ratio. The firm holds 81.84% interest in the Yauricocha Mine, a polymetallic deposit located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties Trust has $23 highest and $16 lowest target. $19.08’s average target is 7.31% above currents $17.78 stock price. Medical Properties Trust had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPW in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 with “Hold”.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.94 billion. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. It has a 6.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers.