Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA); Interlink Electronics (LINK) Shorts Lowered By 6.67%

Interlink Electronics Inc (OTCMKTS:LINK) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. LINK’s SI was 12,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 13,500 shares previously. With 36,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Interlink Electronics Inc (OTCMKTS:LINK)’s short sellers to cover LINK’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 4,006 shares traded or 271.96% up from the average. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) has declined 67.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LINK News: 15/03/2018 INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 15/03/2018 – INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC – “ORGANIC REVENUES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017”; 03/05/2018 – lnterlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification; 03/05/2018 – Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces ISO 13485 Certification

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Seabridge Gold Inc.'s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 290,964 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company has market cap of $863.02 million. It also explores for copper and silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Interlink Electronics, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,636 shares or 41.84% less from 25,165 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,140 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). Panagora Asset reported 3,496 shares.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.64 million. The Company’s products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. It has a 21.67 P/E ratio. The firm commercializes human machine interface solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.