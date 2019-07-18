Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL); Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Progress Software (PRGS) Stake

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 7.T_SSL’s profit would be $5.36 million giving it 68.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 462,116 shares traded. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 12/03/2018 – LONG-TERM MARKETING PACT BETWEEN SASOL & HELM AG; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO SAYS NO CASH DIV DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – ENTERED LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED CHEMICAL AND ENERGY MULTINATIONAL SASOL SOUTH AFRICA; 30/05/2018 – SASOL INZALO SAYS SUSPENSION ON SIPBEE SHRS TO BE LIFTED JUNE 1; 11/05/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Closing Of The Period During Which The Free Share Allocation May Be Rejected; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Solbe1 Election Right Results; 06/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Declaration And Finalisation Announcement

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Progress Software Corp (PRGS) stake by 52.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 26,650 shares as Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s stock rose 16.62%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 24,243 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 50,893 last quarter. Progress Software Corp now has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 129,019 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine??s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has a 214.74 P/E ratio. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties.

More notable recent Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com” on July 06, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “Over 21? Here Are 8 Speculative Mining Stocks to Think About – TheStreet.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Halo Labs Intends to Appoint Ms. Louisa Mojela as Chairman of the Board Upon Closing of Bophelo Bioscience Acquisition – Financial Post” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “REPEAT/Halo Labs Intends to Appoint Ms. Louisa Mojela as Chairman of the Board Upon Closing of Bophelo Bioscience Acquisition – Financial Post” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 49,710 shares to 264,260 valued at $43.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 4,405 shares and now owns 74,390 shares. Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) was raised too.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Benchmark Upgrades Progress Software (PRGS) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Progress Software Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Progress Software (PRGS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Progress Software (PRGS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : NKE, PRGS, SGH, FC, CAMP, CDMO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.