Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX); Safe Bulkers (SB) SI Increased By 0.86%

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) had an increase of 0.86% in short interest. SB’s SI was 741,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.86% from 734,900 shares previously. With 300,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB)’s short sellers to cover SB’s short positions. The SI to Safe Bulkers Inc’s float is 1.46%. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 127,253 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 49.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M

Analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. PHX’s profit would be $497,045 giving it 95.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 23,545 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer

More notable recent Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How IMO 2020 Affects Transport Of Ore, Coal, Grain And Other Dry Bulk – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. announces the Successful Installation and Commissioning of the First Scrubber on MV Martine – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping prices in an uptrend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $215.67 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Maxim Group.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $190.04 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 18.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. To Announce Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results And Host Earnings Call On Aug. 8, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Panhandle Oil and Gas, Inc. (PHX) CEO Paul Blanchard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2019.