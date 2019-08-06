Analysts See $0.03 EPS for OptimizeRx (OPRX); Highbridge Capital Management Has Increased Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. OPRX’s profit would be $368,364 giving it 118.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 115,042 shares traded. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 49.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.41% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 117.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 456,192 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 845,620 shares with $36.95 million value, up from 389,428 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $18.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 8.97M shares traded or 120.24% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company has market cap of $174.36 million. The firm offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. It has a 405.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Gms Inc stake by 145,500 shares to 100,000 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 3.86M shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Wen Hldg Inc was reduced too.