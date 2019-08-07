Analysts See $0.03 EPS for LRAD (LRAD); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 45.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $55.0000 60.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $35 New Target: $45 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $55 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Sell Maintain

Analysts expect LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12 after the close.LRAD’s profit would be $977,166 giving it 33.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, LRAD Corporation’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 52,508 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $131.27 million. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

More notable recent LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LRAD® Corporation Appoints Paul Neyman as Vice President of Software Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LRAD® Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, August 12, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Envision Solar Appoints Katherine H. McDermott Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Share Price Has Gained 67% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13D Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.67% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 50,972 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 14,064 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 24,356 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 46,075 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0% or 1,640 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 4,700 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 4,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Lc stated it has 4,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa John’s +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Papa John’s International (PZZA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AAN, PZZA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.