Analysts See $0.03 EPS for K12 Inc. (LRN); Loews (L) Shorts Increased By 15.14%

Analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 86.96% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. LRN’s profit would be $1.21 million giving it 248.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, K12 Inc.’s analysts see -93.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 205,303 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology Influencers; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham lnstitute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 06/03/2018 Florida Cyber Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 16/03/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 14/05/2018 – TCV VII Reports 3.0% Stake in K12 Inc; 07/05/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) had an increase of 15.14% in short interest. L’s SI was 4.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.14% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 1.46 million avg volume, 3 days are for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s short sellers to cover L’s short positions. The SI to Loews Corporation’s float is 1.61%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 1.18M shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 27.87 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,280 activity. The insider Chavous Kevin sold $124,280.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold K12 Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 55,330 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.06% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 39,435 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 600,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 33,268 shares. Aperio Lc accumulated 11,612 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,884 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Mackenzie Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,670 shares. Century Companies stated it has 215,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co owns 18,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 211,977 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 91,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Co invested in 1.38M shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 97,700 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 410 shares.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $16.30 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 22.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.