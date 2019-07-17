Analysts See $0.03 EPS for K12 Inc. (LRN); Axa Has Trimmed By $8.47 Million Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position

Analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 86.96% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. LRN’s profit would be $1.21 million giving it 254.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, K12 Inc.’s analysts see -93.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 34,592 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 14/05/2018 – Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 19; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Indiana Digital Learning School Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper lnstruction for Students; 14/05/2018 – Wyoming Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Get More Income From The Royal Bank Of Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why the Markets Could Sink Lower â€” and That’s Okay – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Stocks With High Forward Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hoosier High Schoolers to Learn Career Essentials, Interact with Area Employers During Job Shadow Week – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “K12 International Academy Honors Class of 2019 with Virtual Celebration – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “iQ Academy California-Los Angeles to Celebrate Class of 2019 on June 20 – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insight Schools of California to Hold Commencement Ceremonies Across the State – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 28.56 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

