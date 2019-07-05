Analysts See $0.03 EPS for iRobot (IRBT); Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 91.89% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. IRBT’s profit would be $841,604 giving it 760.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, iRobot Corporation’s analysts see -96.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 344,068 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased stakes in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,373 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Citigroup Inc reported 40,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 4,930 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 10,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.05% or 167,794 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has 1.11% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 175,168 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 15,411 shares. 60,391 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Connors Investor Services Incorporated invested 0.32% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 8,312 shares. Eqis Management holds 0.09% or 9,624 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 384 shares.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 29.06 P/E ratio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $6.41 million activity. Another trade for 17,409 shares valued at $2.11M was sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J. Angle Colin M also sold $1.00 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares. Cerda Christian sold $1.06 million worth of stock or 12,442 shares. 1,500 shares were sold by Stacy Michelle, worth $171,000 on Tuesday, February 12. $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $245.72 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 1.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp Plans Branch Expansion in Ulster County; 24/04/2018 – Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record High Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018, and Branch Expan; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 4/11/2018, 6:30 PM; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene's Energy Group, LLC, et al; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 4/24/2018, 4:00 PM; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 3/13/2018, 4:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING – TRADING OVER EASTER WAS STRONG WITH LFL SALES UP 2.8% AGAINST EASTER WEEKEND LAST YEAR, HELPED BY STRONG SPORTING FIXTURES; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – Graham Greene's Iconic Novels Available Digitally for the First Time in the US

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. for 655 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 235 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4 shares.