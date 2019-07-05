Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI); Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased By $3.63 Million Its Etrade Financial (ETFC) Holding

Analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. IPI’s profit would be $4.01M giving it 28.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Intrepid Potash, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 140,487 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 21.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY: LETTER FROM INTREPID ON EXTENSION OF BACKSTOP DATE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 86.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 78,909 shares as Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 12,506 shares with $580,000 value, down from 91,415 last quarter. Etrade Financial Corp now has $11.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 663,813 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $449.64 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Intrepid Potash, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 29,248 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 30,554 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 76,004 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 179,200 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Morgan Stanley invested in 393,903 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Co accumulated 2,632 shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) or 19,753 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com holds 353,858 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Wallace Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.37% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 223,355 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) stake by 11,800 shares to 12,300 valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 9,748 shares and now owns 14,023 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.31M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6100 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. Another trade for 45,724 shares valued at $2.17M was sold by Roessner Karl A. Shares for $101,734 were bought by Chersi Robert J. Another trade for 21,928 shares valued at $1.04M was sold by Curcio Michael John.