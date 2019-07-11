Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for inTEST (INTT); Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position

Analysts expect inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 108.82% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. After having $0.14 EPS previously, inTEST Corporation’s analysts see -121.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0799 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6301. About 26,894 shares traded. inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) has declined 22.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.75% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 08/03/2018 inTEST 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 22/05/2018 – inTEST Announces Expansion of Ambrell Corporation to New Rochester, NY Location; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q EPS 14c-EPS 18c; 16/05/2018 – inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS $21.8 MLN VS $11.6 MLN

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 33.68%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 338,300 shares with $2.06 million value, down from 417,900 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $357.26 million valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 498,183 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 1.15% less from 5.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spark Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 31,600 shares. Seizert Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 51,647 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 20,558 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 27,537 shares. Bard Associates reported 292,675 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 413 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 61,618 shares. Nokomis Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex L P invested 0.07% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT).

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.92 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

