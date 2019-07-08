Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC); Crestwood Capital Management LP Boosted Ansys (ANSS) Holding By $1.65 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 18.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp acquired 9,072 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 57,780 shares with $10.56 million value, up from 48,708 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $207.76. About 225,673 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 117.65% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. HMHC’s profit would be $3.72M giving it 46.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.95 EPS previously, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s analysts see -103.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 318,622 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. The company has market cap of $688.82 million. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade education content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Education and Trade Publishing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 64,288 shares in its portfolio. 5.98 million were reported by Burgundy Asset. Kennedy Capital Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% or 370,112 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management reported 1.41M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 21,214 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 12,832 shares. Gsa Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 12,627 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Co. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt invested in 21,700 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 85,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 737,410 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 69,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity. Shares for $4.82 million were sold by Anchorage Capital Group – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? In the Classroom! – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HMHC: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 32,400 shares to 118,996 valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 4,320 shares and now owns 43,200 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity. The insider THURK MICHAEL sold 3,500 shares worth $601,060.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $185 target. Needham maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Friday, March 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $201 target.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS, AVSimulation Partner to Propel ADAS Design Development – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS And BMW Group Partner To Jointly Create The Industry’s First Simulation Tool Chain For Autonomous Driving – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.