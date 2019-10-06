Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL); FRAPORT AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (FPRUF) Shorts Decreased By 5.66%

FRAPORT AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) had a decrease of 5.66% in short interest. FPRUF’s SI was 491,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.66% from 521,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4917 days are for FRAPORT AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)’s short sellers to cover FPRUF’s short positions. It closed at $76.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Horizon North Logistics Inc.'s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 71,788 shares traded.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Horizon North Logistics Inc., a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The company has market cap of $163.60 million. It operates through two divisions, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and makes and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.