Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT); Kemet (KEM) SI Increased By 6.5%

Analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 92.86% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, GTT Communications, Inc.’s analysts see -89.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 119,625 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) had an increase of 6.5% in short interest. KEM’s SI was 7.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.5% from 6.59 million shares previously. With 1.49M avg volume, 5 days are for Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM)’s short sellers to cover KEM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 212,548 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEMET Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.13% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 55,095 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 46,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 10,910 shares. 57,257 are owned by Comerica Bank. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 300 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Ny reported 11,000 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 28,475 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 59,431 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc stated it has 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 1.36 million were accumulated by Nokomis Ltd Liability Co. Mason Street Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,559 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com invested in 0.01% or 23,150 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 51,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zpr Inv Mngmt stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KEMET to Mark 100-Year Anniversary with NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KEMET Corporation (KEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $602,545 activity. 11,100 shares valued at $199,515 were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 11,998 shares valued at $223,229 was made by PAUL ROBERT G on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 3,333 shares valued at $60,016 was made by Assaf Ronald James on Friday, February 1. Meeks Charles C. JR sold 25,000 shares worth $458,680.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.