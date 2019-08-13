Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Genesco Inc. (GCO); Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Calix (CALX) Stake By $770,714

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 175.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Genesco Inc.’s analysts see -109.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 50,956 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Calix Inc (CALX) stake by 217.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 110,102 shares as Calix Inc (CALX)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 160,740 shares with $1.24M value, up from 50,638 last quarter. Calix Inc now has $322.11 million valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 15,046 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Genesco Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 12,982 shares. 51,233 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,087 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). American Interest Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 14,948 shares. 114,316 were accumulated by Qs. Magnetar Ltd reported 0.02% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 77,173 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.03% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 244,965 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 26,815 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 655,955 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 86 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco has $51 highest and $39 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 20.43% above currents $36.81 stock price. Genesco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 15.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $608.55 million. The company's Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Genesco Inc.’s (NYSE:GCO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesco Inc. (GCO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “To 10G and Beyond! Calix everyPON Strategy Delivers the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Solutions for Advanced Subscriber Services – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calix (CALX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marketers Unite! Award-Winning Marketing Guru Terry O’Reilly Returns as Calix Hosts New Marketer’s Summit @ConneXions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.