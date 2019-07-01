Analysts See $0.03 EPS for GasLog Ltd. (GLOG); Last Week Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Apartment (TSE:CAR.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Canadian Apartment had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Scotia Capital maintained Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. IBC maintained the shares of CAR.UN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. See Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $51 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $50.5 Maintain

Analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 142.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. GLOG’s profit would be $2.42M giving it 119.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, GasLog Ltd.’s analysts see -72.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 136,026 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 438,138 shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-end real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. It owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhouses, and land lease adult lifestyle communities located in Canada. It has a 5.39 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2007, the firm had ownership interests in a portfolio of 27,853 residential suites and 2 Ontario adult lifestyle land lease communities comprising 1,258 sites.

Among 2 analysts covering GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. GasLog had 4 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 22 to “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. It has a 175.12 P/E ratio. The firm also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties.