Analysts See $0.03 EPS for Front Yard Residential (RESI); MDC Holdings (MDC) Sentiment Is 1.13

MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 86 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 76 cut down and sold positions in MDC Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 45.29 million shares, up from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MDC Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 61 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) to report $0.03 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. RESI’s profit would be $1.61 million giving it 96.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Front Yard Residential Corporation’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 61,822 shares traded. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has risen 27.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RESI News: 20/03/2018 – Front Yard Residential Declares Dividend of 15c; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rental Revenue $39.8 Million; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Full-Company Core Funds From Ops 5c Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Stabilized Rental Core Funds From Ops 16c Per Share; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – ON APRIL 5, CO ACTING THROUGH ITS UNITS, AMENDED & EXTENDED ITS EXISTING $250.0 MLN LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 Front Yard Residential Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD 1Q REV. $39.8M, EST. $36.5M; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD SAYS UNDER TERMS EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE BY 2 YEARS TO APRIL 5, 2020, WITH ADDITIONAL 1-YR EXTENSION TO APRIL 5, 2021 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP RESI.N – QTRLY FULL-COMPANY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

Altisource Residential Corporation, through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., focuses on acquiring, owning, and managing single-family rental properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $624.93 million. It acquires its single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is qualified as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for 383,245 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 145,910 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hamlin Capital Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 794,118 shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 207,888 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) has risen 36.43% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $52.67M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.

