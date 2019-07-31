Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI); Evine Live (EVLV) Shorts Increased By 22.27%

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Farmland Partners Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 133,776 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 17.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI)

Evine Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) had an increase of 22.27% in short interest. EVLV’s SI was 799,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.27% from 653,700 shares previously. With 181,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Evine Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s short sellers to cover EVLV’s short positions. The SI to Evine Live Inc’s float is 1.25%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4256. About 97,468 shares traded. iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) has declined 58.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EVLV News: 30/04/2018 – Evine Expands Studio and Office Space in Los Angeles and New York City Markets; 18/04/2018 – Private Capital Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Evine Live; 14/03/2018 – EVINE Live Sees FY18 EBIT $19M-EBIT $21M; 30/05/2018 – EVINE Live Still Sees FY18 Normalized Sales Growth of 2%-5%; 21/05/2018 – Evine and Heather Thomson, Health & Wellness Coach and Former The Real Housewives of NYC Star, Partner to Create Nutritionary,; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 11/04/2018 – EVINE NAMES DIANA PURCEL AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – Evine Live Adds Mark Locks to Its Executive Team; 21/05/2018 – Evine and Heather Thomson, Health & Wellness Coach and Former The Real Housewives of NYC Star, Partner to Create Nutritionary, a Superfood Brand Premiering Exclusively on Evine; 30/05/2018 – EVINE Live Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $19M-$21M

More notable recent Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors In Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Farmland Partners +12% as Q4 NOI rises 31%. – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Farmland Partners’ (FPI) CEO Paul Pittman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: FPI shares against Farmland Partners Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. The company has market cap of $333.43 million. The Company’s farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. It currently has negative earnings. The company's farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans.

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.47 million. The firm markets, sells, and distributes products to clients through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It currently has negative earnings. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com.

Among 2 analysts covering EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EVINE Live had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson.