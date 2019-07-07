Analysts See $0.03 EPS for EQT (EQT); Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lifted Its Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Stake

Analysts expect EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 93.18% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. EQT’s profit would be $7.67 million giving it 128.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, EQT Corporation’s analysts see -96.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 4.78M shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 231,128 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 10.71M shares with $499.10 million value, up from 10.48 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgt now has $48.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 800,470 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Thursday, March 14. Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of stock or 5,750 shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. 16,800 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 34,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 14,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin accumulated 45,508 shares. 324,190 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L L P Nc invested in 4.74M shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oppenheimer & Com reported 24,350 shares stake. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 452,228 shares. Aperio Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 74,617 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 13,966 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $8 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:EQT’s 0.8% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EQT Corporation (EQT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dueling proxy firms on EQT – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) and Encourages EQT Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield weighs bid for Iberian hydro assets – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Makes a Big Bet to Broaden Its Rail Business – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management: You Should Let These Brilliant People Manage Your Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.