Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK); KONINKLIJKE KPN NV ORDINARY SHARES (KKPNF) Shorts Decreased By 41.39%

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 4.21M shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 25%; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN

KONINKLIJKE KPN NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) had a decrease of 41.39% in short interest. KKPNF’s SI was 14.87 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 41.39% from 25.36 million shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 18581 days are for KONINKLIJKE KPN NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s short sellers to cover KKPNF’s short positions. It closed at $3.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $331.72 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These Gold and Silver Stocks Are All Over the Map Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US, Stocks Turn Lower; Ulta Beauty Shares Fall After Q2 Miss – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More news for Koninklijke KPN N.V. (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Koninklijke KPN: Refocusing On The Domestic Market With A 4.4% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Koninklijke KPN N.V. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP infrastructure for international wholesale customers. It has a 26.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises.