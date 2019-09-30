Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK); Capital Counsel Has Trimmed Cme Group Com (CME) Holding

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.39% or $0.2301 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2199. About 5.50M shares traded or 55.86% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES

Capital Counsel Llc decreased Cme Group Inc Com (CME) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,350 shares as Cme Group Inc Com (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 885,210 shares with $171.83 million value, down from 889,560 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Com now has $75.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $211.49. About 498,204 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $300.57 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $223’s average target is 5.44% above currents $211.49 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. Berenberg downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Thursday, September 19. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $22700 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested 1.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bessemer Group stated it has 778,779 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 2.09 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 194,263 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Optimum Advsr stated it has 1,025 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Gru Inc has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.47% or 479,058 shares. Co Fincl Bank holds 1.03% or 473,313 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,166 shares. Guardian Tru holds 410,080 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,340 shares. 112,501 are owned by Ci. Buckingham Asset invested in 3,607 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New England & Mgmt holds 0.16% or 1,230 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd owns 10,480 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.24 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,320 shares to 445,252 valued at $62.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) stake by 89,495 shares and now owns 987,846 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was raised too.