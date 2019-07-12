Analysts See $-0.03 EPS for Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC); Shorts at Signet Jewelers Limitedhares (SIG) Lowered By 32.68%

Signet Jewelers Limitedhares (NYSE:SIG) had a decrease of 32.68% in short interest. SIG’s SI was 5.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 32.68% from 8.57M shares previously. With 1.51 million avg volume, 4 days are for Signet Jewelers Limitedhares (NYSE:SIG)’s short sellers to cover SIG’s short positions. The SI to Signet Jewelers Limitedhares’s float is 11.25%. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 1.45M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 45.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIG NAMES SHARON L. MCCOLLAM, NANCY A. REARDON INDEPENDENT DIRS; 24/05/2018 – DE BEERS COMMENTS ON SIGNET JEWELERS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – ENTERS 5-YR COMMITTED FORWARD FLOW PURCHASE PROGRAM FOR FUTURE ORIGINATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Signet Sinks After Disappointing Earnings (Video); 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q EPS $5.24; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR, TOTAL SALES OF $5.9 BILLION -$6.1 BILLION, GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.00 – $0.60; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Sales $5.9B-$6.1B; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE MORE THAN 200 STORES BY END OF FISCAL 2019

Analysts expect Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. It closed at $0.7 lastly. It is down 27.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SAUC News: 08/03/2018 Diversified Restaurant 4Q Rev $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diversified Restaurant Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAUC); 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss $20.3M; 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/03/2018 – DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q Rev $39.5M

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.25 million. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

More notable recent Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SAUC,TSLA,BECN,OC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC) Announces Restructuring Program, CEO and CFO Resign – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Southfield-based restaurant group’s CEO, CFO resign as part of restructuring effort – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diversified Restaurant Holdings: The Only Way To Play The Turnaround At Buffalo Wild Wings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The company has market cap of $919.09 million. The Company’s Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall regional brands. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores.